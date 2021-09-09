Parents, politicians call for remote option at NYC public schools

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City leaders and parents called on the mayor Wednesday to add a remote online option before families take matters into their own hands. Some say they’ll keep their children home from school when classes start next week.

Paullette Healy has two children in the New York City public school system. “We have already contacted our superintendent and our principal to let them know that we will be participating in the parent strike and we will not be sending our kids in for the first week of school,” she said. “Not until they restore a remote option.”

The Department of Education is offering an online learning option to a select few immunocompromise students, but parents say the list is not inclusive enough. “This week alone, I have received emails from hundreds of parents applying for medical accommodations because it wasn’t on the list—and they were all denied. Every single one,” Healy said.

City Council education chair Mark Treyger said he gives the reopening plan from the mayor an incomplete or failing grade. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called for a backup plan to be instated before parents are left with no options.

The Department of Education is preparing for some students to be absent and will have newly hired social workers ready to reach out.

Meisha Porter, the NYC Schools Chancellor, said, “The only time the [the Administration for Children’s Services] will intervene is if there is a clear intent to keep a child from being educated—period—which is a very different thing to deprive a child of an education. But we want to work with our families because we recognize what families have been through.”