Parents lobbying for remote learning in Massachusetts

Classroom Progress Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance will host a virtual conference Monday morning to discuss rising COVID-19 cases in schools and rules for remote learning.

The alliance says the state has failed to accommodate children with disabilities and those who are immunocompromised by not allowing remote learning. They’re calling on the state education department to allow more flexibility as the pandemic continues.

The education committee will meet Monday, but will focus their time on MTA-backed legislation concerning MCAS testing requirements.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES