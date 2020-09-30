Parents, educators work to address mental health amid virtual education

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The mental health aspect of virtual learning on students is something both parents and school districts being mindful of.

“You can’t err too much on the side of caution. If parents are concerned, even if their children are not vocal about their sadness or their anxieties, I think it’s important to nip that in the bud,” said Psychotherapist Tom Templeton

Templeton said being at home for an extended amount of time can create feelings of isolation for students.

“You can’t go wrong by speaking with your children and engaging in a dialogue about issues that they may be having,” Templeton said.

A change in sleeping and eating habits and feeling un-motivated are some of the key things Templeton said parents should watch out for. When that goes on for an extended amount of time, school districts are taking proactive measures.

Kerri Canzone-Ball works at the Albany City School District. The school district has developed several measures to address depression in their students.

“Since the spring and throughout the summer, we’ve continued to call evidence and research-based practices and resources for our teachers and staff to use with our students,” Canzone-Ball said. “We knew immediately that when we shut down that we needed to respond,” Canzone-Ball said.

A check on parent’s mental health is something Templeton said is also needed.

“Parents who are dealing with the ramifications of the pandemic need to take care of themselves too, engaging in self care so that their concerns, even their depression and other worries don’t get passed on to their children,” Templeton said.

