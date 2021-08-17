Parents divided on potential mask wearing policies

Classroom Progress Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parents from several school districts are divided about potential mask mandates for the upcoming year.

“Don’t tell me how to raise my child,” said one parent at a recent Shenendehowa School District Board meeting.

“The reality is that the science is very clear and overwhelming that masks work to reduce the transmission of Covid,” said another parent.  

Several school districts are preparing for a full in-person return to learning, meanwhile, in-limbo, awaiting guidance from the next governor.  

“The reality still exists folks that we have an incoming new governor, and that new governor has said, in some instances, that there could be a potential of mandates regarding return to school,” said Shenendehowa School District Superintendent Dr. Oliver Robinson.

While parents remain divided on the issue, pediatrician James Saperstone is clear about his concerns of a continued mutation of the virus.  

“I know parents aren’t going to like this, but I’m hoping that we mandate masks for school,” Saperstone said.  

Saperstone said he’s seeing a lot of positive Covid tests from kids. While some children may be asymptomatic, he said the Delta variant is now getting kids sick too.  

“We’re not going to get rid of this nightmare until we get people protected with the vaccine and until then, I think we’ve got to mask up,” Saperstone said.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire