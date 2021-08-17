Parents divided on potential mask wearing policies

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parents from several school districts are divided about potential mask mandates for the upcoming year.

“Don’t tell me how to raise my child,” said one parent at a recent Shenendehowa School District Board meeting.

“The reality is that the science is very clear and overwhelming that masks work to reduce the transmission of Covid,” said another parent.

Several school districts are preparing for a full in-person return to learning, meanwhile, in-limbo, awaiting guidance from the next governor.

“The reality still exists folks that we have an incoming new governor, and that new governor has said, in some instances, that there could be a potential of mandates regarding return to school,” said Shenendehowa School District Superintendent Dr. Oliver Robinson.

While parents remain divided on the issue, pediatrician James Saperstone is clear about his concerns of a continued mutation of the virus.

“I know parents aren’t going to like this, but I’m hoping that we mandate masks for school,” Saperstone said.

Saperstone said he’s seeing a lot of positive Covid tests from kids. While some children may be asymptomatic, he said the Delta variant is now getting kids sick too.

“We’re not going to get rid of this nightmare until we get people protected with the vaccine and until then, I think we’ve got to mask up,” Saperstone said.