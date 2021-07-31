Pandemic causing school supply shortage ahead of school year

UNITED STATES (WSYR) — The pandemic is causing trouble when it comes to back to school shopping. Experts say the high demand could make it hard to find essential supplies this year.
With more classrooms fully re-opening, experts say after a year plagued with product shortages and supply chain problems demand will be high, especially the longer you wait.
“If you’re a family out there wanting to get all the school supplies, but usually wait until maybe a week or two before school, that’s when it’s going to become a problem,” said Retail Analyst Hitha Herzog.
Experts suggest starting your shopping online now, all major retailers will send you inventory and price alerts, mobile apps such as ShopSavvy can also be helpful.
