Pandemic causing school supply shortage ahead of school year

Classroom Progress Report
Posted: / Updated:

UNITED STATES (WSYR) — The pandemic is causing trouble when it comes to back to school shopping. Experts say the high demand could make it hard to find essential supplies this year.  

With more classrooms fully re-opening, experts say after a year plagued with product shortages and supply chain problems demand will be high, especially the longer you wait.

“If you’re a family out there wanting to get all the school supplies, but usually wait until maybe a week or two before school, that’s when it’s going to become a problem,” said Retail Analyst Hitha Herzog.

Experts suggest starting your shopping online now, all major retailers will send you inventory and price alerts, mobile apps such as ShopSavvy can also be helpful.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire