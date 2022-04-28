ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam police officers took on the Mohonasen High School staff in a basketball game Thursday. The event was put on as a fundraiser for the senior class by School Resource Officer Brandon DeLuke.

The donations included $20 for a t-shirt and $1 to get in the door for the basketball game. All of the money raised will be used to help with the high school prom and other end-of-year activities.

DeLuke sad they had a great crowd at the event, and he hopes it can become an annual fundraiser.