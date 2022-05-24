ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Education (NYSED) is canceling next month’s U.S. History and Government Regents Exam. Following the mass shooting in Buffalo where 10 people were killed, NYSD said it has been looking into ways to support students and schools across the state.

This included a review of the content of this year’s exams, which have already been printed and packaged. “During that review, our experts determined that there is content on the new Regents Examination in United States History and Government (Framework) that has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent violence in Buffalo,” Department of Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said.

Students were originally scheduled to take this exam on June 1, earlier than other Regents exams. Because the date is so close, Rosa said it won’t be possible to produce a new test with different content or modifications. Instead, NYSED will ask the Board of Regents to approve a graduation exemption for students who were scheduled to take the exam in June and August of this year, as well as January 2023.

Although the exam was developed for more than two years and field-tested, “The tragedy in Buffalo has created an unexpected and unintended context for the planned assessment,” Rosa said. Read her letter detailing the cancelation below: