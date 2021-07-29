NY students may wear masks when returning to school

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York students may need to wear masks when school begins in September.

The New York State Department of Education said New York health officials are developing new guidelines for the upcoming school year, and the basis of those guidelines will follow the new mask wearing recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this week, the CDC said all students in K-12 should wear masks in the classroom.

The education department sent a memo to school districts on Thursday so they can start preparing.

The memo can be read in-full below: