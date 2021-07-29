NY students may wear masks when returning to school

Classroom Progress Report
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York students may need to wear masks when school begins in September.

The New York State Department of Education said New York health officials are developing new guidelines for the upcoming school year, and the basis of those guidelines will follow the new mask wearing recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this week, the CDC said all students in K-12 should wear masks in the classroom.

The education department sent a memo to school districts on Thursday so they can start preparing.

The memo can be read in-full below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Empire State Weekly

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire