North Country School expands outdoor classes

North Country School in Lake Placid plans to expand outdoor learning to adapt to pandemic

North Country School teacher Larry Robjent designing special academic Adirondack chairs for outdoor learning

New chair North Country School will use in outdoor learning program

LAKE PLACID, NY (NEWS10) — North Country School embracing its outdoor learning tradition, and expanding outdoor classes to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 1938, the school has used the backdrop of the Adirondacks as a learning environment, holding science labs outside, lessons in gardening and preparing food from the school’s Edible Schoolyard.

According to administrators, the school is committed to holding every class outside each day, weather permitting. Some of the outdoor classrooms are repurposed facilities, like the school’s butterfly house classroom. North Country School has also created four new spaces designed for outdoor learning.

The school estimates that six to 10 students can safely learn outside while social distancing. They’ve also designed special chairs for the purposed, called academic Adirondack chairs.

New safety measures North Country School is taking include mask protocols, social distancing measures, upgrading air-handling systems and installing plexiglass barriers.

School Director Matt Smith hopes these outdoor classes will provide some respite as students and educators grapple with the coronavirus.

“We’re trying to create a thriving, safe academic setting where kids can feel comfortable and normal,” Smith said. “By utilizing the outdoor classrooms, the students’ focus will be on a robust academic experience rather than the impact that COVID-19 is having on everyone.”