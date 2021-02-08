North Colonie goes remote Tuesday due to staffing shortage

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Colonie Central School District said it is going remote on Tuesday, February 9 due to a staffing shortage.

In-person and hybrid K-12 students will be remote on Tuesday. The superintendent said the district had a significant shortage due to illnesses and quarantine orders.

The district will, however, provide transportation and programming for K-12 students in self-contained special education programs.

In addition, meal pickup will be available from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the kitchen entrance of Blue Creek school.

The district will provide another update on staffing levels on Tuesday.

Head to the district’s website to learn more.