LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Colonie Board of Education has a new superintendent. Kathleen Skeals was unanimously appointed at the board’s meeting Monday night.

Skeals has worked for the district for more than 30 years. She started as an English teacher.

She has been the deputy superintendent since 2015. She will take over on February 1, 2023 and is replacing current Superintendent Joseph Corr, who is retiring at the end of January.