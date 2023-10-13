NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some students in Niskayuna got a first hand look at some of the exciting technology being used by National Grid. It was part of Community Day at Iroquois Middle School.

The students were able to meet Lumos, a robotic dog that the electric company uses to monitor equipment. Engineers with National Grid hope Friday’s demonstration helps inspire the innovators of the future.

“National Grid knows that in the future we are going to need more engineers, we are going to need smart talent from the children because we are going to have challenges,” National Grid Lead Technology Engineer Dean Berlin said. “We need engineers to build out our network and make the clean energy transition to be able to deliver power here in New York, Massachusetts and surrounding neighborhoods.”

National Grid also held a “live line” demonstration where students learned more about electrical safety and science.