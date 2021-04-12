New York updates guidelines for school graduations effective May 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11/WIVB) — On a media call Monday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo talked about applying new guidelines to school graduations starting May 1. Let’s run down the new rules, which vary depending on the size and location of the ceremony:

Outdoor events: Large-scale ceremonies of 500 people: 20% of the venue’s capacity and proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test is required Medium-scale ceremonies of 201-500 people: 33% of the venue’s capacity and proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test is required Small-scale ceremonies of up to 200 people: 50% of the venue’s capacity and proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test is optional



Indoor events: Large-scale ceremonies of over 150 people: 10% of the venue’s capacity and proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test is required Medium-scale ceremonies of 100-150 people: 33% of the venue’s capacity and proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test is required Small-scale ceremonies of up to 100 people: 50% of the venue’s capacity and proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test is optional



For large events, schools and colleges will need to notify their local health department. For all events, face masks, social distancing, health screening, and contact information are required. Cuomo said that virtual, drive-in, and individual ceremonies are still the safest option and are encouraged over larger in-person events.