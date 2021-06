New York summer reading program focusing on pet and animal stories

This image shows a collection of books by Beverly Cleary on Friday, March 26, 2021, at a home in Altadena, Calif. The beloved children’s author, whose characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins enthralled generations of youngsters, has died. She was 104. Cleary’s publisher, HarperCollins, announced her death Friday. In a statement, the company said Cleary died in Carmel, Calif., her home since the 1960s, on Thursday. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Anthony McCartney)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crack open a book and participate in this summer’s New York State reading program.

The New York State Education Department and the New York State Library have partnered with 1,100 public libraries and neighborhood branches for the 2021 Summer Reading at New York Libraries program. This free, annual program will provide children and families with an opportunity to access library resources and support summer reading.

This year more than any, it is imperative that children continue learning during the summer months and our summer reading program offers a tremendous opportunity to keep them engaged,” said State Education Commissioner Rosa. “Children that read in the summer enhance their reading skills, prevent summer learning loss, and are better prepared for a successful school year.”

The theme for the 2021 program is “Tails and Tales,” focusing on pets and animal stories. Local libraries will provide children and families with activates, programs and reading challenges all centered around the statewide theme.