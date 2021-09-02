New York State Department of Health releases official COVID-19 guidance for schools

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Health released new guidance and requirements Thursday evening for schools to follow while reopening.

Under the official guidance:

Unvaccinated teachers and school staff members will be required to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Everyone inside a school building must wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status, except when eating, drinking, singing, or playing an instrument.

Unmasked individuals must be at least 6 feet apart.

Distance requirements should not preclude students from participating in in-person learning.

A distance of at least 3 feet is strongly recommended between all students.

A distance of at least 6 feet is recommended between unvaccinated individuals.

Passengers and drivers must wear masks on school buses.

All “close contacts” with someone with COVID must quarantine unless they are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinated individuals who come in “close contact” with someone with COVID do not need to quarantine unless they present symptoms. They should be tested 3-5 days after exposure and must wear a mask indoors for 14 days or until they receive a negative diagnostic test result.

Read the complete guidance