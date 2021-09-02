New York State Department of Health releases official COVID-19 guidance for schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Health released new guidance and requirements Thursday evening for schools to follow while reopening.
Under the official guidance:
- Unvaccinated teachers and school staff members will be required to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.
- Everyone inside a school building must wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status, except when eating, drinking, singing, or playing an instrument.
- Unmasked individuals must be at least 6 feet apart.
- Distance requirements should not preclude students from participating in in-person learning.
- A distance of at least 3 feet is strongly recommended between all students.
- A distance of at least 6 feet is recommended between unvaccinated individuals.
- Passengers and drivers must wear masks on school buses.
- All “close contacts” with someone with COVID must quarantine unless they are fully vaccinated.
- Vaccinated individuals who come in “close contact” with someone with COVID do not need to quarantine unless they present symptoms. They should be tested 3-5 days after exposure and must wear a mask indoors for 14 days or until they receive a negative diagnostic test result.
