New York selects contractor for 3rd to 8th grade standardized testing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A contractor has been selected by the New York State Education Department for the grades three through eight assessment program.

NYSED announced on Wednesday that it has chosen Questar Assessment to continue to develop the state standardized English Language Arts and Mathematics Tests. According to NYSED, Questar was chosen after a “rigorous competitive bidding process.”

“The Board of Regents and I are committed to providing equity, access, and opportunities for all of New York’s students, especially in this ongoing period of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. said. “Through the requirements of this new contract, we will ensure that the people who know our students best, teachers who are instructing students every day, will remain at the forefront of the test development process.”

New requirements in the contract include the continuation of NYS teacher-led test development, increase the number of languages in which the Mathematics exams will be available to English language learning, and implement additional procedures to ensure dependable computer-based testing administration.

For the contract, NYSED confirmed that it received a total of five bids. The contract has a total value of approximately $72 million over five school years. It consolidates the test development as well as the printing, shipping, collection, and return of paper-based ELA and Mathematics tests into one contract. This bidding process was mandated by New York State and the top bids are as follows:

Questar Assessment, Inc. NCS Pearson Inc. Cognia, Inc. Data Recognition Corporation Cambium Assessment Inc.

NYSED stated that the anticipated start date of the new contract is July 1, 2021, with an ending date of November 30, 2026. This is subject to approval by the Office of the New York State Attorney General and the Office of the State Comptroller.