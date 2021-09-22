HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island school bus driver was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly driving intoxicated with a bus full of children, according to police. Hempstead officers arrived at the corner of South Franklin and Grove streets around 4:50 p.m. for a welfare check of a woman seen slumped over the steering wheel of a school bus, authorities said.

While cops attended to the driver—identified later as Mercedes Parada, 29, of Hempstead—they said they observed multiple clues indicating the presence of alcohol, officials said. Upon further investigation, it became clear to the officers that the 29-year-old bus driver was intoxicated.

All the children were accounted for and safely released to their parents. Their ages and grade levels have not been released.

Parada was arrested at the scene, officials said. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated (child under 15) under the Leandra Law, and endangering the welfare of a child, officials said.

She was arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead. Police said their investigation was still ongoing on Wednesday.