ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although the U.S. History and Government Regents Exam was canceled this year, the rest of the New York State Regents Examinations are set to take place in June. Check out the full schedule!
The calendar for the 2022 Regents Exams is listed here. Still, students should directly verify with their schools the exact times to report for their State examinations.
|Exam
|Time
|Date
|English Language Arts
|9:15 a.m.
|Wednesday, June 15
|Living Environment
|1:15 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 15
|Algebra I
|9:15 a.m.
|Thursday, June 16
|Physical Setting/Chemistry
|1:15 p.m.
|Thursday, June 16
|Global History and Geography II
|9:15 a.m.
|Friday, June 17
|Physical Setting/Earth Science
|1:15 p.m.
|Friday, June 17
|Geometry
|9:15 a.m.
|Tuesday, June 21
|Algebra II
|9:15 a.m.
|Wednesday, June 22
|Physical Setting/Physics
|9:15 a.m.
|Thursday, June 23
The state also suggested that World Language Assessments should take place on Tuesday, June 21, although they are locally developed checkpoint A and B Exams. The Uniform Admission Deadline for morning examinations is 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for afternoon exams, according to the state. The state also notified teachers and students that rating day is set to take place on Friday, June 24.
The state is notifying schools of where they can receive additional materials if they need them, providing a list of centers where examination booklets can be picked up. However, the centers are intended to only provide the booklets for last-minute emergencies when copies can not be obtained from the department. The officials in charge at the centers are only authorized to release examination booklets on the day of the examination.
Schools that need to pick up extra materials from any of the centers must contact the official in charge of the center before sending someone to pick up the booklets. The person picking up the materials must present authorization written on school letterhead and signed by the principal. It must also identify the person and list the specific materials requested. The person picking it up at the center has to provide a photo ID and countersign the authorization letter before leaving it with the official in charge of the center.
Scoring materials for all examinations will available on the department’s website around 11 a.m. on the scheduled administration date. Check out a list of centers in the NEWS10 area:
Albany County
Operations Group, Office of State Assessment
Room 775, Education Building Annex
New York State Education Department, Albany
(518) 474-8220
Fulton County
Tracey Hildebrandt, Johnstown High School
1 Sir Bills Circle, Johnstown
(518) 762-4661
Herkimer County
Mary A. Tomaso, Herkimer High School
801 West German Street, Herkimer
(315) 866-2230 ext. 1309
Montgomery County
Kristina McGaffin, Amsterdam City School District
140 Saratoga Avenue, Amsterdam
(518) 843-3180 extension 7801
Rensselaer County
Jodi Sullivan, Questar III BOCES
10 Empire State Boulevard, Castleton
(518) 479-6908
Saratoga County
Shawn Hunziker, BOCES Myers Ed Center
15 Henning Road, Saratoga Springs
(518) 581-3636
Schenectady County
Chelsea Houghton, Schenectady High School
1445 The Plaza, Schenectady
(518) 881-2044
Schoharie County
Matthew Sloane, Middleburgh High School
291 Main Street, Middleburgh
(518) 827-3600
Ulster County
Shila Beck/Erin Rylewicz, Ulster BOCES
175 Route 32, New Paltz
(845) 255-3040
Warren County
Caleb Martin, North Warren Central School
6110 State Route 8, Chestertown
(518) 494-3015 extension 702
Washington County
Caroline Goss, Cambridge Junior-Senior High School
24 South Park Street, Cambridge
(518) 677-8527 extension 1411