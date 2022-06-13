ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although the U.S. History and Government Regents Exam was canceled this year, the rest of the New York State Regents Examinations are set to take place in June. Check out the full schedule!

The calendar for the 2022 Regents Exams is listed here. Still, students should directly verify with their schools the exact times to report for their State examinations.

Exam Time Date English Language Arts 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 Living Environment 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 Algebra I 9:15 a.m. Thursday, June 16 Physical Setting/Chemistry 1:15 p.m. Thursday, June 16 Global History and Geography II 9:15 a.m. Friday, June 17 Physical Setting/Earth Science 1:15 p.m. Friday, June 17 Geometry 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 Algebra II 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 Physical Setting/Physics 9:15 a.m. Thursday, June 23

The state also suggested that World Language Assessments should take place on Tuesday, June 21, although they are locally developed checkpoint A and B Exams. The Uniform Admission Deadline for morning examinations is 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for afternoon exams, according to the state. The state also notified teachers and students that rating day is set to take place on Friday, June 24.

The state is notifying schools of where they can receive additional materials if they need them, providing a list of centers where examination booklets can be picked up. However, the centers are intended to only provide the booklets for last-minute emergencies when copies can not be obtained from the department. The officials in charge at the centers are only authorized to release examination booklets on the day of the examination.

Schools that need to pick up extra materials from any of the centers must contact the official in charge of the center before sending someone to pick up the booklets. The person picking up the materials must present authorization written on school letterhead and signed by the principal. It must also identify the person and list the specific materials requested. The person picking it up at the center has to provide a photo ID and countersign the authorization letter before leaving it with the official in charge of the center.

Scoring materials for all examinations will available on the department’s website around 11 a.m. on the scheduled administration date. Check out a list of centers in the NEWS10 area: