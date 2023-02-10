LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of local students got the chance to meet with their pen pals in-person on Friday. Some Shaker High School students exchanged letters with residents at a local retirement community.

It’s part of a creative writing exercise meant to help students connect with and learn from people of a different generation. Participants called it an eye-opening experience.

The program initially started in 2017 and returned this year after taking two years off because of the pandemic.