Most Vermont schools to go hybrid during pandemic, Gov. Scott says

Classroom Progress Report

by: Wilson Ring

Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says most of the state’s schools are going to have students studying both at home and in school to start the upcoming school year.

Scott said during his regular virus briefing Tuesday that the low rate of infection in Vermont should make it possible for students to return to school safely. He said “we all share the goal” of making sure children get the same high-quality education they would have had before the pandemic.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Vermont has both the lowest rate of new infections in the country and the lowest rate of positive tests for the virus that causes COVID-19. 

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga