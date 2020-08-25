Most Vermont schools to go hybrid during pandemic, Gov. Scott says

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says most of the state’s schools are going to have students studying both at home and in school to start the upcoming school year.
Scott said during his regular virus briefing Tuesday that the low rate of infection in Vermont should make it possible for students to return to school safely. He said “we all share the goal” of making sure children get the same high-quality education they would have had before the pandemic.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Vermont has both the lowest rate of new infections in the country and the lowest rate of positive tests for the virus that causes COVID-19.
