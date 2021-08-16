Mohonasen School Board to discuss reopening plans and masks

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whether or not masks will be worn inside school buildings at Mohonasen schools has yet to be determined. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does recommend mask wearing for everyone in schools, it’s not a mandate. However, mask wearing will be required on school buses.

“It’s a federal requirement that all students vaccinated, unvaccinated, as well as all adults— drivers, bus aides, will need to be masked,” explained Shannon Shine, superintendent. “If parents don’t want that to happen for their children, they can certainly drive students to and from school. That’s not a problem.”

Ultimately, it’s up to the Mohonasen School Board if masks will be required. A public meeting to discuss the matter will be taking place at 6 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium.

“I hope that members of the community will listen to each other,” said Wade Abbott, school board president. “And we will definitely be listening to everybody who needs to speak on this topic.”

The school board has been reviewing studies as well as emails of those voicing their opinion on the topic. The district is encouraging community members to speak at the meeting.

“We’re gonna ask for not only for folks to be civil, but to limit their comments to two or three minutes if possible,” said Shine.

At this time, it’s unclear if a face covering decision will be made Monday night.

