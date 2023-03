SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohonasen Board of Education approved its Capital Project proposal. The project is expected to cost $48 million.

It includes infrastructure improvements at its four main buildings, including new roofing, sidewalks and lighting. Taxes would increase by less than $10 per year over a six-year period.

District leaders said making upgrades now will prevent more costly repairs in the future. A public vote on the project is scheduled for May 16.