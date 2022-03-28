MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville superintendent has resigned from his position effective as of March 28. The school board accepted his resignation during a special meeting Monday evening.

The board also said it accepted the terms of the signed settlement agreement between Bruce Potter and the board. The terms of the settlement were not made public Monday.

Potter was placed on paid administrative leave earlier in the month after a complaint was filed against him. The board did not disclose what kind of complaint had been filed against him.

At the March 3 school board meeting, Kevin Kolakowski was named as the acting superintendent. As of Potter’s resignation, he is now the interim superintendent as the board prepares to search for a new, permanent superintendent.