MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville superintendent has been placed on paid administrative leave after a complaint was filed against him. The decision to put Bruce Potter on leave was made by the school board on Thursday night.

There is no word on what kind of complaint was filed against Potter. The school board appointed Kevin Kolakowski as the acting superintendent effective as of Feb. 28. There will be no change to his current salary.

Potter wrote a statement saying: