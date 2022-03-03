MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville superintendent has been placed on paid administrative leave after a complaint was filed against him. The decision to put Bruce Potter on leave was made by the school board on Thursday night.
There is no word on what kind of complaint was filed against Potter. The school board appointed Kevin Kolakowski as the acting superintendent effective as of Feb. 28. There will be no change to his current salary.
Potter wrote a statement saying:
Tonight, at the regularly scheduled meeting of the BOE, I was placed on paid administrative leave. A complaint has been lodged and the district has an obligation to conduct an impartial investigation. As such I can not go into any further detail. I support the BOE, as they conduct their due diligence.
I’m sharing this information because this is the process for any school employee, and I should not be treated any different.
I believe in transparent accountability. I welcome a thorough review of my work. I hope this concludes in the shortest time possible because I can’t wait to get back to work, leading my team.
Because the board, nor any district employee can comment on this, I felt a personal responsibility not to leave anyone wondering. I’m not hiding, I continue to hold my head high.
Clear, concise, and transparent communication is one of our district priorities, I need to continue to model this even during difficult times.