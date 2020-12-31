Mechanicville students allowed in building while teachers work remotely

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville City School District is adjusting remote learning plans by allowing students in school while teachers remain remote.
In the letter from the superintendent, students in Kindergarten through fifth grade have the option to return to school but teachers will work remotely and stream the lesson into the classroom.
The superintendent also said special area teachers and support members will be in the building to supervise the in-person learning.
