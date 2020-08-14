Massachusetts schools plan for reopening

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts school districts are submitting their plans for reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic to state education officials.

Districts are required to submit to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by Friday plans for three different scenarios: in-person classes, remote learning, or a hybrid of the two options.

Boston, the state’s largest public school system, has already ruled out in-person classes, at least for the fall. Worcester, the state’s second-largest city, announced it will start the year with online classes. Springfield, the state’s third-largest city, has confirmed it will take a similar approach.

Meanwhile, members of Boston University’s faculty are raising concerns about the school’s plan to reopen the campus this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Faculty held a drive-by rally Thursday calling on the school to provide employees the option to work from home and provide free personal protective equipment to all faculty, staff, and students. They are also demanding free COVID-19 testing for residents of the neighborhoods surrounding the university.

Massachusetts reported 21 newly confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday—bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths to 8,790 since the start of the pandemic. The state also on Thursday reported 319 newly confirmed cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

