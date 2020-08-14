CLASSROOM PROGRESS PEORT_WEB BANNER

Massachusetts schools plan for reopening

Classroom Progress Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Massachusetts coronavirus

Massachusetts coronavirus. (Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash/Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts school districts are submitting their plans for reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic to state education officials.

Districts are required to submit to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by Friday plans for three different scenarios: in-person classes, remote learning, or a hybrid of the two options.

Boston, the state’s largest public school system, has already ruled out in-person classes, at least for the fall. Worcester, the state’s second-largest city, announced it will start the year with online classes. Springfield, the state’s third-largest city, has confirmed it will take a similar approach.

Meanwhile, members of Boston University’s faculty are raising concerns about the school’s plan to reopen the campus this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Faculty held a drive-by rally Thursday calling on the school to provide employees the option to work from home and provide free personal protective equipment to all faculty, staff, and students. They are also demanding free COVID-19 testing for residents of the neighborhoods surrounding the university.

Massachusetts reported 21 newly confirmed deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday—bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths to 8,790 since the start of the pandemic. The state also on Thursday reported 319 newly confirmed cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga