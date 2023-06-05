GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 100 local students teamed up on Monday to play some classic backyard games for a good cause. Guilderland High School partnered with Special Olympics New York to host a unified physical education competition event.

The unified PE class brought together students with and without intellectual disabilities. They participated in five different games, including can jam and cornhole. Organizers said the goal was to give everyone the chance to participate in an athletic competition.

“It provides all students the opportunity to not only be part of inclusion, but to also enjoy activities, to compete, to practice, just like any other sports team or any other type of physical education student,” Guilderland High School PE teacher Allison Relyea said.

Students from Amsterdam and Niskayuna High Schools also participated. Organizers hope to include more school in the future.