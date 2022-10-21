GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Staff from over a dozen local school districts attended a conference aimed at combating student absenteeism. The Capital Area School Development Association (CASDA) and WSWHE BOCES hosted the event.

Stacy Wicks served as a guest speaker and highlighted the challenges she had to overcome to be successful. The Saratoga Springs High School graduate explained how she grew up in a broken home but was able to overcome the many challenges she faced to become the first member of her family to graduate high school.

By speaking at Friday’s event, she hopes to help advocate for students in similar situations by showcasing the importance of establishing relationships for youth experiencing difficult situations.

“I just wanted to share my story,” she said. “If there’s any other young people out there struggling, coming from broken homes, just find someone to talk to.”

The conference also discussed ways to combat the issue as we continue to come out of the pandemic.