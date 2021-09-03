Last day for SUNY students to get vaccinated

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. The COVID-19 infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that coronavirus infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday, May 9, 2021. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A deadline is here for all students attending institutions within the State University of New York. All students satisfying the school system’s vaccine requirement with Pfizer of Moderna must receive the first dose as of Friday, September 3.

They must be fully vaccinated—either with a second dose, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson—by Monday, September 27. As required by the state, all SUNY and CUNY students must be vaccinated. This requirement was codified after the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month.

After vaccination, students are required to submit and verify vaccination records to their individual universities. The deadline for medical and religious exemptions or temporary accommodation is also Friday, September 3.

According to SUNY, students will be disenrolled from classes, restricted from campus, and barred from receiving refunds for housing or meal tuition if they do not meet the requirements.