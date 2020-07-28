Last Albany city school district reopening forum set for Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The final public meetings on reopening the city school district of Albany are scheduled for Tuesday, with a middle school student forum at 4 p.m. and a forum for parents, guardians, and community members at 6 p.m.

The student reopening forums will be held via Google Meet, and the parents’ meeting will be on Microsoft Teams.

The district says that no decisions have been made yet, as the state’s Friday deadline to submit reopening plans looms. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has said he will announce final reopening guidance during the first week of August.

Planning includes teaching methods and delivery of instruction, transportation, health screenings, and cleaning precautions to counteract COVID-19.

