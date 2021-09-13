La Salle Institute welcomes 1st coed class in history

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The private, catholic, traditionally all-boys La Salle Institute enrolled female students for the first time since its founding in 1850. Its inaugural year as a coeducational school also boasted a significant enrollment increase among the incoming class, which is reportedly the third-largest since 2001.

“We are proud and thrilled to not only welcome all of our returning students back to La Salle, but to open our doors to young women and provide them with the same exceptional opportunities that we have been providing young men for more than 170 years,” said President Joseph Raczkowski, an alumnus of the class of 1972.

(La Salle Institute)

This year’s historic “back to school” season welcomed over 60 young women into the school’s ranks. Raczkowski offered more stats, saying, “Interest in La Salle has been extraordinary—we have seen a 14% increase in enrollment overall. This is our largest group of students in eight years, and 100% of our teachers are back this year to meet them.”

To prepare for the paradigm shift, La Salle renovated and modernized science labs, locker rooms, and bathrooms, and hired new teachers, coaches, and staff. The school is also tinkering on sports programs that serve more than just boys, with soccer, cross country, and swimming available for girls.

(La Salle Institute)

“This year is going to be an amazing experience for all of us and we will grow and learn together,” said Josh House, La Salle Admissions Director and 2008 alumnus. “We are building a great foundation for what we will provide for our students today and for years to come.