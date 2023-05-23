ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some local students completed a community service project on Tuesday. More than 200 fourth graders from three KIPP Capital Region schools took part in Kindness Day.

They cleaned up Krank Park in Albany and also decorated trash cans. Educators said students are passionate about the environment and are excited about being able to make a difference.

“I think that the students themselves are the ones that came up with the idea,” Managing Director Elementary Schools Samantha DeLuke said. “When they thought about what they could do for the schools and their community. They thought about, well, if there’s garbage on the ground, pick it up. Don’t let somebody else do that.”

Students across the three schools have also been writing to each other as pen pals throughout the school year. On Tuesday, they had the chance to meet their pen pals in person, so they could connect with kids they’ll be going to high school with.