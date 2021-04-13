Johnstown school district returns to in-person learning four days a week

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greater Johnstown School District returns to in-person learning four out of five days a week for the remainder of the school year.

Back in full swing following this years spring break and with just nine months left in the school year, the Greater Johnstown School District is putting an emphasis on getting kids back into the classroom and in person learning.

“It’s been a main focus for us since the beginning of the school year to keep pressing on, how can we increase face to face contact between our teachers and our students” says Principal of Warren street school Bob Kraemer, “anything we could do to do that is just so important for us.” he said.

For students and faculty alike returning after spring break was like the first day of school for the second time year and with classes doubling in size there was a buzz in the air throughout the entire school district.

Social studies teacher Jason McCullough says, “We began the year and always continued to have two groups, but they were always separate there were two teams there was a purple and a gold team. Now, them coming together with a full classroom brings a great mix in.”

In preparation of returning to full time in person learning, a complete overhaul of the schools logistics had to take place in order to accommodate social distancing and New York state guidelines. students were shifted throughout the district from building-to-building including the Knox middle school that was mainly used for district offices and pre-k programs. Construction also took place at the warren street elementary school removing temporary walls to make room for larger classrooms.

“Warren Street is typically a third through sixth building. For the remainder of this year, it will be a third through fourth building and Knox has become our fifth through sixth building.” says Kraemer.

According to the Superintendent of Johnstown Schools Dr. William Crankshaw, the increase of in-person learning compared to virtual will add 20 days of instruction to the school year as they look to get back to what’s really important.

“We know that teacher to student contact time is so critical and today we are just excited because we are all reminded why we are here” said Crankshaw. “We are here for the children and for them to get that experience they come to school for.”