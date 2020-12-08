Johnstown school district going fully remote for remainder of semester

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The entire Greater Johnstown School District will be remote for the remainder of the month of December.
The superintendent said it will be in effect from December 8 through December 23. The decision came after Kindergarten through Second Grade at Pleasant Avenue Elementary School went fully remote.
A decision will be made later in the month about whether the district will continue remote learning through January.
