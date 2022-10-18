TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new partnership is forming between Hudson Valley Community College and the Council of Community Colleges from Jamaica. School leaders met on Tuesday at the Troy campus to ceremoniously sign the agreement between the two institutions.

The delegation hopes the new partnership will empower students and faculty and advance education for everyone.

“We believe that they will benefit from another culture. We believe that the students will be exposed to more advanced technologies. We believe they will be better equipped to work not only in any one country but throughout the world,” CCCJ Exec. Dir. Donna Powell Wilson said.

Both HVCC and CCCJ are part of the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics.