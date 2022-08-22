TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday morning, Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) President Roger Ramsammy released a statement saying that the school will comply with SUNY policy that all students get vaccinated. HVCC had intended to make vaccinations optional in order to remove a barrier to higher education, Ramsammy said.

The college has decided to continue to comply with SUNY’s vaccination policy for the fall semester. In short, permitting vaccination to be optional for in-person students is not feasible. Roger Ramsammy

Hudson Valley Community College President



SUNY Press Secretary Holly Liapis responded to Ramsammy’s announcement later on Monday. “We are pleased HVCC has decided to comply with the current vaccine requirements that were established for all SUNY campuses with input from state and federal public health experts to keep our students, faculty, staff, and visitors safe and healthy,” she said.

The union representing faculty at HVCC had loudly pushed back against the school’s decision to make vaccinations voluntary despite a SUNY-wide requirement. According to the union, they have offered to negotiate a staff vaccine requirement for over a year. After HVCC’s decision to enforce the vaccination requirement, the union said in part, “The entire situation could have been avoided had the College simply chosen to continue complying with the SUNY policy, as it had until just over a month ago.”

Check out the full statement from Ramsammy below: