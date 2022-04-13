HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hoosick Falls Central School District will be remote on Thursday, April 14 due to high numbers of sickness. The district said both students and staff have seen an increase in the stomach bug, common cold, and COVID-19 over the past three days.

All schools will switch to virtual learning Thursday to help minimize exposure and slow the spread of illness. Students in Grades UPK-4 will be on Google Meets if they are able. The district said a Chromebook will not be needed for work to be completed. Students in Grades 5-12 should have their Chromebooks to complete work. the district said.