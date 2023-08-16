HOOSIC VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As students go back to school in a month, one school district is looking for help with its logo. Hoosic Valley Central School District has chosen “Hawks” as its new mascot, and now the district is asking for help in several areas of the name change.

The district is looking to form a committee of 20 people consisting of students, staff, and community members. The committee will be responsible for logo design and rebranding.

Additional information, including the committee sign-up survey, can be found on the district’s website.