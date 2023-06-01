HOOSIC VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hoosic Valley presented its top picks for new mascots per the mascot mandate after a student survey examined potential mascot names and traits they’d like to embody such as strength, power, bravery and speed.

Out of 189 votes across grades six through 12, the Blue Jays, Hawks and Eagles received the majority of the votes. Student volunteers came forward to vouch for their picks before the school board Thursday night.

According to the Board of Education, there will be a community and student survey over the choices between June 5 and June 7. On Thursday, June 8, the student advisory board will meet to review the data and make a recommendation. The mascot recommendation will be presented before the board of education on June 15.