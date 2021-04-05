Guidance to reduce space between desks in NY schools could come this week

Classroom Progress Report
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been two weeks since the state was asked about new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that states students’ desks can be separated by three feet rather than six feet.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his team addressed the guidance Monday during his press briefing. New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the state will need to work with local school districts on the guidance because each district is different.

The Governor said the new recommendations should be coming out within a week, but he said it’s not easy coming up with the guidance.

“It’s not as simple as you suggest,” he said. “Some superintendents like it; many superintendents don’t like it. Some parents like it; many parents don’t like it. Some teachers like it; many teachers don’t like it. The reason it is taking time is because it is very controversial.”

Beth Garvey, special counsel to the Governor, said the guidance for school districts could come out as early as the next 24 to 48 hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Empire State Weekly

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire