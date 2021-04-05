Guidance to reduce space between desks in NY schools could come this week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been two weeks since the state was asked about new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that states students’ desks can be separated by three feet rather than six feet.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his team addressed the guidance Monday during his press briefing. New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the state will need to work with local school districts on the guidance because each district is different.

The Governor said the new recommendations should be coming out within a week, but he said it’s not easy coming up with the guidance.

“It’s not as simple as you suggest,” he said. “Some superintendents like it; many superintendents don’t like it. Some parents like it; many parents don’t like it. Some teachers like it; many teachers don’t like it. The reason it is taking time is because it is very controversial.”

Beth Garvey, special counsel to the Governor, said the guidance for school districts could come out as early as the next 24 to 48 hours.