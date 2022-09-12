ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protests erupted in front of the New York State Education Department in Albany on Monday over the right to choose a child’s education. The state’s Board of Regents is considering new rules that will review education practices in private schools.

Under the new rules, private schools must prove academic equivalency to public schools through either standardized testing or a review from a nearby school district. The department does not know how many private schools might be out of compliance with the law, but proponents said the new rules could help bring some oversight to New Yorkers’ education.

“Right now, the students in the schools are not learning in secular studies, whatsoever,” Shulim Leifer, a father, said. “They are not learning things like reading, writing, math, history, science. And the law requires them to, and they are making representations that they were, but they are not.”

Religious schools, primarily Hasidic Yeshivas, are fighting back against the push to put secular education in their classes. At Monday’s protest in Albany, Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, a spokesman for the Rabbinical Union, said the regulations would infringe on students’ religious practices.

“They learn discipline. They learn collaboration skills. They learn respect and honor — things that I think the public schools could use a good dose of,” he said. ” But we aren’t even asking that. All we ask is you leave us our parental right to choose the education of our children.”

If a school refuses to comply with the process, it could lose its school accreditation as well as transportation funding. The committee has sent the rules to the full board, who will hold a vote on Tuesday.