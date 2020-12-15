Greater Amsterdam school district goes fully remote

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week, the Greater Amsterdam School District joined several other districts in announcing they would shift all grade levels to remote learning. Amsterdam is in much the same situation as districts across the state, grappling with a lack of staff who are at home under quarantine.

Superintendent Richard Ruberti told NEWS10 ABC that they have yet to trace a positive COVID-19 case to any school building. He says they have submitted an application with the state to allow them to conduct random testing of 20 percent of students and staff. That testing would require parental consent.

He also talked about the role of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think it is something that we have to look at. I don’t believe we can force that upon anyone,” he said. “But we would highly encourage staff to take that vaccination going forward. It’s been proven effective and safe. We have to stay open for our community. So, I am hopeful that we can take the role in that and show that as leaders show that we are willing to take that vaccine and hope that others will so that we can welcome our students back in.”

Ruberti says they will return to in-person learning on January 4.