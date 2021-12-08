Grades 6-12 in Rensselaer CSD to go remote Dec. 9

The Rensselaer City School District is looking for the public’s input on their budget.

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grades 6 through 12 in the Rensselaer City School District will be remote on Thursday, December 9 due to a staffing shortage.

Superintendent Joe Kardash said the deficit of substitute teachers was too large to accommodate on Thursday, so the district is turning to remote learning for the upper grades. He said multiple classes were previously being held simultaneously in the auditorium.

Students will be expected to log into their classes at the normal time and complete any assigned work in Google Classroom. After school activities and all sports will continue as scheduled.

Kardash said they received a positive response to the call for substitutes but are still in need of more. He encouraged recent graduates who are home between semesters to work as substitutes at the school.

The full letter can be read on the Rensselaer CSD website.