Gov. Cuomo announces new rules for keeping schools open

(WIVB) — New York is announcing new rules for keeping schools open. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that districts can open in counties that have a positivity over 9% if testing shows that the spread in schools is lower than the community average.

Gov. Cuomo says in the end that it’s up to school leaders to decide what to do. The governor went on to say that he understands the long history of local control of schools and he respects that.

New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta released the following statement Monday regarding the new guidance:

“Our number one priority continues to be the health and safety of students and educators, and that means it’s important to err on the side of caution. Testing data is important, but we believe school districts must still make decisions about in-person and remote instruction in consultation with parents and educators. The entire school community must have the confidence in a district’s plan to stay open, reopen or expand its in-person offerings as infection rates rise in the surrounding community and regions surpass a 9% infection rate. Where there isn’t confidence, remote education is the only viable option.”