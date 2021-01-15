Gloversville schools prepare for potential remote learning

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the possibility of mandated COVID-19 testing coming to schools throughout New York State, one local school district is getting a head start on preparing for in-school testing.

New York State requires mandated coronavirus testing for any school that resides in a designated red or orange micro cluster zone. The Gloversville Enlarged School District is expecting its first shipment of rapid tests this week and has started reached out to families asking for signatures on permission slips to test students.

Superintendent David Halloran said they have received back over 25 percent of consent forms.

According to Halloran, students that are involved in the hybrid program have shown — with few exceptions — to have a higher success rate in their coursework. He said the district plans on staying open with the option for in-person teaching for as long as possible because he believes that not only is it better for students’ grades, but it allows the faculty opportunities to make a positive impact on a student, who may not have the same support at home.

“Our desire was to, from the get-go, create a plan that allowed us to stay in our hybrid model as much as possible,” he said. “A lot of the children, regardless of their age, they need positive people in their lives, and sometimes that means its educators. The people who work in school systems want to be there, they want to work with children, and in-person learning is definitely the most effective for kids.”

The district should be receiving the rapid tests soon. They are non-invasive and can provide results in 15 minutes.