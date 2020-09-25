Geneseo transitions to virtual learning after Thanksgiving

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Geneseo will be transitioning to virtual learning only after the Thanksgiving break, through the end of the fall semester.

The school posted the following announcement to its website on Friday:

“We anticipate being able to make the residence halls available for those students who need to remain at Geneseo through and after the Thanksgiving holiday, and possibly during the winter break. Our preliminary plan calls for those who will live or receive services on campus to undergo post-arrival quarantine and testing. To help us provide the best service possible and in order for us to plan for appropriate COVID-19 health and safety protocols, we are asking ALL students, in particular residential and off-campus students with a dining plan, to please fill out this survey no later than October 1. Where applicable and upon request, residential and meal plan credits will be offered. Residential room rent credits will be based on a prorated adjustment and meal plans will be based on individual student declining plan balances. Students will receive an email next week with links to further details and the required request forms. Completed forms will need to be submitted by October 10 to obtain the credits. Room credits will be posted to accounts before November 1 and meal plan credits will be posted before the end of the semester. For those receiving refunds, direct deposit will be strongly encouraged for timely processing.”

In late August, the school suspended two fraternities, one sorority, and some students for failing to comply with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

