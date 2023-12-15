SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Leaders in the Schenectady City School District recognized their teacher of the year on Friday. Colleen Keough was presented with a plague. She’s been an elementary school teacher for 15 years.

Keough serves on multiple committees and has always gone above and beyond to help her students. She has collected clothes, toys and gift cards for one of her student’s families when they lost everything in a house fire.

Even though she’s been in the classroom for a long time, her passion for teaching is still strong.

“When I first started working, I couldn’t believe I got paid to do this,” Keough said. “It’s amazing working with these kids every day. Seeing their growth — it’s not all academic growth but it’s a lot of emotional growth — and they make me laugh every day, and I love them so much, and I know they love me.”

She is now eligible to enter the New York State Teacher of the Year contest.