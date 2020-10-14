Dozens quarantined because of positive COVID-19 case

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Averill Park Central School District said a high school student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The district said they learned of the positive case on Tuesday from the Rensselaer County Health Department. Officials said 52 students, five teachers and two staff members have to quarantine for two weeks because they were in close contact with the student.

The Department of Health said those in quarantine will need clearance before they can go back to the high school.

