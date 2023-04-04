ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local elementary schools received a special delivery on Tuesday. More than 180 sports balls that were collected during the month of March for the annual Capital Region Heart Ball were dropped off at Pine Hills and Giffen Memorial Elementary Schools.

The goal of the donation is to promote activity and exercise in children during Move More Month.

“There’s an awful lot of proof that there are benefits to physical activity — 60 minutes a day — benefits young people tremendously from all sorts of ailments and problems that pop up later,” Mercedes Benz Center General Manger Peter Connolly said.

According to the American Heart Association, physical activity can also improve students’ brain function, academic performance, and relieve stress.