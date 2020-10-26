Credit union donates school supplies to students in Schenectady CSD

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To help local students and teachers during the coronavirus pandemic, First New York Federal Credit Union donated school supplies to elementary and middle schools in the Schenectady City School District.

The donation included 450 backpacks stuffed with school supplies, including 1,200 pocket folders, notebooks, 260 boxes of crayons and 700 highlighters.

They said they have actively been finding new ways to help those in need and to provide students with the tools they need to be successful.

“We’ve definitely seen that so many districts throughout the Capital District are hurting right now,” School Banking Outreach and Marketing Coordinator Lindsay Phillips said. “In the midst of COVID, many parents are struggling to buy school supplies, and this is a great way we’re able to help the kids but also that way it’s not coming out of the school district’s budgets to have to buy this stuff for the kids in need.”

